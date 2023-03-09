BRS Leader K Kavitha to Appear Before ED on March 11, Says 'Fail to Understand Why...'

BRS leader K Kavitha, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, March 9, will now appear before the central probe agency on March 11.

She said, “I fail to understand why I have been summoned at such short notice, seems certain political motives masquerading in the name of investigation, it is nothing but political victimisation".

I will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on March 11, 2023. https://t.co/OjAuzJZytS— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 8, 2023

“I being a responsible Indian citizen, and as a women of this nation wish to exercise my rights provided under the law," she added.

“I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation. As stated, being a social worker and having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week, and the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but ‘political victimisation'", she said.

The leader further added that she would cooperate with the matter, “without prejudice to my rights and contentions available in law as well as equity, being a true and law abiding citizen of this country".

The Telangana MLC has sought time from the ED to appear before it for questioning. She was given a date for this week, but was uncomfortable with that date as well, and the final date has not been decided yet.

Kavitha on Wednesday said that she would fully cooperate with the investigation agency but would seek legal opinion on the date of deposition, in view of her proposed dharna in support of the women’s reservation bill in Delhi on March 10.

Kavitha said “these tactics of intimidation" against the fight of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS would not deter them.

She claimed in a statement that she has been summoned by the ED to depose on March 9 “in light of" her proposed hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of the women’s reservation bill on March 10.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I’ll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it," she said.

“I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us," Kavitha said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the BRS will continue to fight to expose the BJP’s failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India, she said.

Telangana would “never bow before" the anti-people regime in Delhi, she claimed.

“Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," she said.

The ED has summoned Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Kavitha had decided to hold a one-day hunger strike in New Delhi on March 10 seeking the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

