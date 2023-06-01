BRS Working Prez Confident of Winning Telangana Polls, Dares Cong, BJP to Reveal Their CM Candidates

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the state where Assembly elections are due later this year.

Speaking in the informal chit-chat with the media personnel on the occasion of celebrations of 10 years of Telangana formation, Rao said people are witnessing development and welfare activities for the past nine years.

Stating that K Chandrashekhar Rao will be sworn in as the CM again, KTR dared Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party to reveal their CM candidates.

“We have development agenda. Is any BJP or Congress ruling state nearer schemes to Telangana? I don’t think the people of the state will not drop a Rs 100 note from their pocket and search for coins on the streets. If the Congress and BJP have guts, they should tell who is their Chief Minister candidate?” the Telangana minister asked.

The TRS leader also stated that the “Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu” (water, funds and employment) was the tagline during the agitation for separate statehood and the KCR government achieved all targets in nine years.

He also said that the state is in the first position in per capita income, youngsters got over 1,32,000 government jobs and the recruitment process is in progress for another 80,000 jobs and about 24 lakhs direct employment was created in the private sector.

Speaking on water resources, the minister said that his government built the biggest irrigation project Kaleswaram and taken up the schemes like Mission Kakatiya to rejuvenate small irrigation systems,

“Ours is the comprehensive, balanced, integrated, combined development. We are progressing in all aspects. Health, agriculture, industrial, education, welfare. What not” Other states implementing Telangana schemes. Even Maharastra started M-Hub which is a replica of T-Hub.” The Working President told.

Reacting to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments on the BRS, KTR said that he praised the Telangana government, its schemes and the welfare schemes which was implemented in the state. “I don’t know why he is criticising us now."

KTR also stated that the delimitation of the Parliament constituencies should not be based on the population and it should be based on the states. “The increase in the MP seats in Uttar Pradesh will be double than the increase in all southern states,” he said.

Further, he stated that they will not believe in hate politics. “We don’t believe in uniting political parties to defeat a party or person. The party’s agenda should be development."

Taking a dig at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, KTR said, “People of Karnataka defeated incompetent government. Not more than that. Why Rahul did not go for the campaign in Gujarath? He should run an NGO instead of a political party. The Congress insulted the great Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.”

The BRS working president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “most incompetent" and his party BJP will be defeated in the next elections. He termed demonetisation a failure.

KTR said that their party MLAs have to serve the people better and the best will get a chance to contest in the coming elections.

Speaking on his recent tour of the United States and the United Kingdom, the minister said his recent tour will bring new investment to the state and provide 42,000 new job opportunities.

top videos

He also mentioned that they filed legal suits against TPCC President Revanth Redddy and a BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for the false allegations on ORR tendering.

“We have done all the tendering process of ORR is crystal clear. They are making baseless allegations. HMDA filed defamation suits against them. Now the matter is under sub-judice, they have to substantiate their allegations,” Rao said