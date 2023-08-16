CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Build Your Own Party First Without Breaking MLAs from Other Parties: Raj Thackeray to BJP
1-MIN READ

Build Your Own Party First Without Breaking MLAs from Other Parties: Raj Thackeray to BJP

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 22:53 IST

Mumbai, India

He said it has been 16-17 years since the Mumbai-Goa highway is being constructed but is yet to see completion.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the saffron party should first build itself without breaking MLAs from other parties.

Addressing his party workers in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, Thackeray also slammed the state government for potholed roads in different parts of Maharashtra.

“Our Amit (Thackeray’s son) was going somewhere and toll naka was broken. The BJP said first learn to build roads and then toll booths. I think the BJP should learn to build its party without breaking MLAs from other parties,” Thackeray said.

He was referring to a toll naka ransacked last month allegedly by some MNS workers after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped there.

In major political upheavals in the state since June 2022, the Shiv Sena and NCP have split, with one faction from each party joining hands with the BJP to become a ruling partner.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
