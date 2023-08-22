CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM ModiMP Assembly ElectionsINDIA AllianceBiharKarnataka
Home » Politics » Bypoll to Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat from UP on Sept 15
1-MIN READ

Bypoll to Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat from UP on Sept 15

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 15:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement (PTI Photo)

Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement (PTI Photo)

Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026

Bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated following the death of a sitting member will be held on September 15, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026.

Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement.

According to established practice, the counting will take place an hour after polling ends at 4 pm on September 15.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. rajya sabha
first published:August 22, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 15:30 IST