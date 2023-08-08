From a bus conductor’s accusation of harassment during a posting transfer, to criticising his party Congress’s poll promises as “cheap popularity schemes”, and even engaging in cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the Congress while still in the Janata Dal (S), Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, who is currently facing allegations of corruption, has always been controversy’s favourite child.

The latest controversy surrounds a complaint letter, purportedly written by seven assistant directors from the Mandya agriculture department, sent to the Raj Bhavan, claiming the minister demanded bribes ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh to expedite government work in the region. The signatories even threatened to take their own lives, along with their family members, due to the pressure of these alleged demands.

Chaluvarayaswamy, who is in-charge of the Mandya district, has refuted the claims, asserting the letter is fake and has written to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot seeking immediate action on the allegations. The Governor has written to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, requesting an investigation.

WHO IS CHALUVARAYASWAMY?

Chaluvarayaswamy, known for his dedication to the JDS and then a close friend of HD Kumaraswamy (HDK), played a pivotal role in making the latter the CM in 2006. He orchestrated a coup to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, as Kumaraswamy aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seize power. He served as a cabinet minister during the Kumaraswamy regime and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya in 2009.

However, he resigned in 2013 after getting elected to the Nagamangala assembly seat.

Five years later, he switched to the Congress in 2018, just prior to the Assembly elections, experiencing his first electoral loss that year. Chaluvarayaswamy held a significant role in the JDS when he switched sides, but claimed that the party had devolved into anarchy and was prioritising family interests over politics. Years later, he reflected that he restrained himself from attacking the Gowda family due to his respect for JDS supremo and former PM Deve Gowda, who had always been a pillar of support for him.

Chaluvarayaswamy has a notable track record of winning Nagamangala five times in a row.

BUS CONDUCTOR’S SUICIDE

In July, bus conductor Jagdeesh from Mandya attempted suicide after receiving transfer orders from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials, relocating him from Nagamangala to the Maddur depot.

What initially seemed as an act of frustration took a political turn as the conductor blamed Chaluvarayaswamy for his transfer in his death note. The conductor accused the minister of being responsible for his suicide, claiming the transfer was based on false allegations and inputs from superiors. This incident became a topic of discussion during the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDS demanding the minister’s resignation.

KSTRC officials later clarified that the transfer was a response to multiple complaints and allegations of misconduct involving women.

VIDEO CRITICISING CONGRESS

Another controversy arose when an unverified video was circulated on social media in June, showing Chaluvarayaswamy criticising the Congress, the party he was elected from. He referred to the Congress’s five poll promises, including Griha Jyoti, Griha Shakti, and Yuva Shakti, as “cheap popularity schemes or gimmicks" designed to win votes. He also criticised the party for making promises without considering the consequences.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Assembly Adjourned After BJP Storms Well of House in Protests Over 5 Guarantees of Congress

The BJP capitalised on this controversy, appreciating Chaluvarayaswamy for echoing their perspective. Former BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, labeled Chaluvarayaswamy as an untrustworthy migrant.

The Congress refrained from making public comments, but it is believed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah privately questioned Chaluvarayaswamy and sought an explanation on the video.

SIDDA’S REMARK ON HDK

A month before the “Congress gimmick" comment, at the peak of the Karnataka assembly campaign, Siddaramaiah accused HDK of using Chaluvarayaswamy for his political advancement and later discarding him.

Ironically, in 2019, when Siddaramaiah chaired the Congress-JDS Coalition’s Coordination Committee, he had summoned Chaluvarayaswamy to advise him to stop making statements against then CM Kumaraswamy and the coalition government.

This occurred against the backdrop of Chaluvarayaswamy urging Kumaraswamy to “mend his ways" or face consequences. Siddaramaiah wanted the leader to refrain from actions that could harm the coalition, failing which he had warned of disciplinary action.