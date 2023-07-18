‘Calling it INDIA Like Naming…’ to ‘INDIA a Union of States’: Twitter Reacts to Oppn Alliance Name

As the 26 Opposition parties announced the name of their 2024 Lok Sabha poll alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Twitter saw a range of reactions.

It’s going to be “a battle between NDA and INDIA" in 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in the meeting, as they unanimously adopted the proposal to name their coalition as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

While some looked at it as representative of the spirit, others pointed out the differences of opinion already.

“Naming a political alliance “INDIA" and hoping that it will make them win elections is like naming your donkey “USAIN BOLT" and hoping that it’ll make them win a gold medal in horse racing,” tweeted a user.

Another said, “AAP says Kejriwal coined INDIA.. Congress says Rahul coined INDIA.. Some say Mamata coined INDIA.. And Nitish Kumar doesn’t like the name INDIA!!…”

Author Ajit Datta tweeted: “The opposition wants 2024 to be framed in terms of INDIA vs. NDA. The battle will, like the last two times, end up getting framed as India vs. Bharat.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Article 1 of the Indian Constitution. India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. This is the spirit behind the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance announced by 26 political parties in Bengaluru today.”

TMC leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “We were not just looking for a name. We were looking for a BIG IDEA. We believe with INDIA we have that. INDIA vs NDA."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination and the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai. The date of the meeting will be announced soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Opposition unity and said that corrupt and dynastic parties have done injustice to the country in its Independence. He said their motto is “family first, nation nothing".

Speaking at the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International airport, the PM said that the nation’s people have made up their mind to bring BJP back in 2024.

The BJP, meanwhile, on Monday termed the opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru a ”meeting of opportunists and power-hungry” leaders and said such an alliance will not do any good for the country at present or in the future.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at the opposition parties over who will be their leadership face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying they are taking out a ”baraat” (wedding procession) without a “dulha” (groom).