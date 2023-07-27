'Can't Provide Development This Year': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Says Funds Set Aside for Poll Promises

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Congress government will not be able to provide development this year, owing to the financial constraints caused by the five guarantees.

According to a Deccan Herald report, he aimed to make the displeased legislators of the party understand the financial restrictions due to the five guarantees. “We have had to set aside Rs 40,000 crore this year (for the five guarantees). This year, we can’t provide development," said Shivakumar.

The minister for water resources and Bengaluru city development said that an explanation of the situation will be given to the MLAs on Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Shivakumar was answering a question on MLAs trying to express their dissatisfaction over the development works being delayed and ministers being out of reach, reports.

The state government cannot give funds for development in irrigation and public works as well, he said, adding that still the expectations are high.

Shivakumar had said that the MLAs have been asked to wait till the CLP meeting. In context to this matter, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also asked his Cabinet members to be patient.

Earlier in July, the CM presented the new budget for the financial year of 2023-24, where Rs 35,000 crore were designated for the party’s five guarantees - Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi. This resulted in a revenue deficit of Rs 12,522 crores with an increase in the borrowings.

Taking a swipe at the former BJP government he said that the previous government led to bankruptcy, floated excess tenders and emptied the state’s treasure. “We had to keep our promise of implementing the guarantees. In the first year itself, we’ve kept our word," reports quoted Shivakumar as saying.

According to reports, the deputy CM had also asked the MLAs to hold their requests for grants for a year. The MLA’s ask for grants are for projects that come under the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 300 crore, which is also why they have been asked to hold for a year, said Shivakumar.