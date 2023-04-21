CBI, ED Not Taking Action Against BJP Leaders Involved in Cattle Smuggling: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday claimed that central agencies are not keen on taking action against BJP leaders despite having evidence of their involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

“The CBI and ED are very prompt in acting against TMC leaders and those from the opposition parties, whether in Bengal or other states. But, whenever it comes to taking action against the BJP leaders, they maintain silence," senior TMC leader Samir Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty accused the central agencies of acting against TMC leaders based on “allegations levelled by leaders of the BJP”.

“But, even if there is concrete evidence against the BJP leaders, the CBI and ED don’t take any action," he claimed.

The probe agencies have arrested several TMC leaders and MLAs in connection with corruption cases in the past one year. Senior party leader and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was apprehended by the CBI last year for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

“The CBI had also arrested a BSF officer earlier in this case. Then, why should the BJP leaders not be probed in the scam? The BJP is trying to mislead the masses by giving an impression that all TMC leaders are corrupt, which is wrong," Chakraborty said.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which asked West Bengal’s ruling party to move to court if it has any evidence.

“If the TMC has evidence against any BJP leader, let it move to court. The party is making baseless allegations to save its own skin," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

