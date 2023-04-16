'CBI Will Arrest Me If...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of CBI Questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. In a video message released earlier today, the AAP chief said the central probe agency will arrest him if the BJP has instructed it to do so.

“They [CBI] are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

“You [BJP] say that I am corrupt. I was a commissioner in the Income Tax department, I could have earned crores if I wanted to. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt, then there is no one in the world who is honest, " Kejriwal further said.

In the five-minute-long video message posted on Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said he would honestly answer the questions posed by the CBI as he has nothing to hide.

अब आप जो मर्ज़ी कर लीजिए। अब आप रोक नहीं पायेंगे। अब भारत दुनिया का नंबर वन देश बन के रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/xLBloVKg7o— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MPs will accompany Arvind Kejriwal to the central agency’s office. The CBI has summoned Kejriwal as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case, a PTI report mentioned.

Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, is staging a parallel protest in the national capital over Kejriwal’s questioning by CBI. Reports have come in of detention of some AAP workers from the protests.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts."

According to a PTI report, CBI may quiz Kejriwal on the statements of other accused in the case and seek his role in the formulation of the excise policy.

