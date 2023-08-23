India on The Moon: Leaders Across Party Lines Hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Lunar Landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across party lines hailed ISRO after Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing.

PM said India’s successful Moon mission is not just India’s alone. as this success belongs to all of humanity. The Prime Minister said it was a historic day for the country’s space sector and added this is the dawn of new India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India’s voyage through the Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by PM.

Congratulating ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s achievements in space have now touched unprecedented heights.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is a collective success of every Indian.

Congratulating ISRO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community.

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said this proud moment wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance and dedication of ISRO.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Indian scientists have testified to the country’s scientific and technological progress. “India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition," he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said it is a proud moment for us as Indians and another great addition to India’s long legacy of scientific achievements Chandrayaan-3.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said ISRO has made space accessible to the Global South and pointed out that the cost of the mission was less than half the budget of the Hollywood space movie “Interstellar".

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said this is a historic moment and all countrymen are feeling very proud.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.