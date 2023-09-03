Changing Name of Opposition Alliance Can't Hide Hatred for 'Sanatan Dharma', Says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the INDIA coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', saying a mere name change of the opposition alliance cannot hide the hatred it harbours against 'Bharat' and its rich culture.

“A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can't hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharat, its rich culture, and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation for ages,” the information and broadcasting minister said on X.

Thakur's reaction came after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever.

“It is not surprising that DMK or any other party of the GHAMANDIA alliance nourishes so much hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to the extent of equating it with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and provoking others to eradicate Sanatan Dharma,” Thakur said.

The BJP refers to the opposition INDIA bloc as 'GHAMANDIA', an alliance “full of selfishness” to further the culture of nepotism.

“GHAMANDIA represents a putrefied and highly decomposed form of secularism to the extent of breaking up society and the nation,” Thakur said.

“Such instances are glaring in GHAMANDIA-ruled states like Bihar, West Bengal, etc., where state-sponsored attacks on peaceful Ram Navami processions killed several innocent people,” he said.

“If GHAMANDIA has mistaken Sanatan, it should know that it is the soul of Bharat which even foreign invaders like Mughals could not destroy,” Thakur said.