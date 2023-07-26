CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionNo-confidence MotionMP PollsMamata BanerjeeManipur Issue
Home » Politics » Chennai Sessions Court Extends Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Remand in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

Chennai Sessions Court Extends Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Remand in Money Laundering Case

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 17:26 IST

Chennai, India

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File image: @Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File image: @Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and he was in judicial custody from that day onwards

A sessions court in the city on Wednesday extended the remand of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till August 8, 2023. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced through video conferencing from the Puzhal Prison here, extended his remand.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and he was in judicial custody from that day onwards.

His remand to judicial custody was extended twice subsequently. His latest judicial custody ended on July 26, 2023. Therefore, he was produced before the PSJ.

He was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Having handled the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios earlier in the current DMK regime, Balaji is now Minister without a portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. senthil balaji
  2. Tamil Nadu
first published:July 26, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 17:26 IST