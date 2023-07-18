Chhattisgarh Assembly's Monsoon Session Likely to Be Stormy; BJP to Bring No-trust Motion

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session beginning Tuesday is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition BJP looking to corner the Congress government on a number of issues, including alleged scams, and also bring a no-trust motion ahead of the state polls. It will be the last session of the Assembly before the state goes to polls by this year-end.

The BJP has decided to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation on several issues, including alleged scams and agitations being staged by contractual employees of government departments demanding regularisation of service.

The main Opposition party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Congress government during the four-day-long session.

The people of Chhattisgarh are angry with the Congress government and its policies. We will raise the voice of people in the House. The BJP will raise the issue of scams related to coal, liquor, land, ration and the Public Service Commission that happened under the Baghel government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel told.