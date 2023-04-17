Chhattisgarh: BJP Seeks Registration of Offence Against CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father

The BJP on Monday approached the Raipur Police seeking registration of an FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel alleging he intentionally tried to divide two sects of the Hindu religion through an article in 2020. The BJP also demanded the registration of cases against state minister Kawasi Lakhma for allegedly using undignified language against the then governor Anusuiya Uike and another minister Amarjeet Bhagat over his choice of words against former chief minister Raman Singh, the party said in the complaint letter.

The BJP also named a woman Congress MLA and some other leaders of the ruling party in their complaint application. The BJP attached a copy of an article allegedly posted by Nand Kumar Baghel on his Facebook page on August 22, 2020, with the complaint letter.

The complaint application was submitted after BJP members staged a protest at Civil Lines police station in Raipur where eight leaders of the saffron party were called to record their statements on complaints of spreading hate.

The police had last week served notices to eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a spokesperson for their alleged involvement in spreading hate content on social media and asked them to appear at the civil lines police station on Monday to record their statements.

As per the notice, the posts by the BJP leaders were related to the communal violence in Biranpur village in the Bemetara district on April 8.

On Monday afternoon, BJP leaders and workers reached the police station and staged a dharna. The eight BJP leaders, who were served notices, submitted their replies.

Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel who led the protest, said, “Our party workers had written (tweeted) against the system and not against a person”. He alleged that no FIR was registered against MLA Brihaspati Singh after he slapped a government employee in the office. “Will the Chief Minister answer in this case?" he asked.

Notably, Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested from Delhi in September 2021 in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community.

Read all the Latest Politics News here