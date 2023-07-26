Chhattisgarh Coal Scam: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, Son Devendra Among 3 Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and M/S JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd’s Director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years’ imprisonment in a case linked to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd.

According to a PTI report, the three convicts were taken into custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also awarded a three-year jail term to ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria in connection with the case.

However, these three convicts were granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

On July 13, the court had convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 13th conviction in the coal scam case.

The court accepted the submissions made by senior Public Prosecutor A P Singh and observed that the CBI was able to prove its case against the convicts beyond all reasonable doubts.