Chirag Paswan Has Decided to Join NDA: BJP Chief JP Nadda
1-MIN READ

Chirag Paswan Has Decided to Join NDA: BJP Chief JP Nadda

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:35 IST

New Delhi, India

JP Nadda met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. (PTI)

Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family". The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, BJP chief JP Nadda announced on Monday.

Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the “NDA family".

The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

Paswan also met Home Minister Amit Shah and described his discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP as “positive".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 17, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated:July 17, 2023, 23:35 IST