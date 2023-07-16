Clash Within Arunachal Pradesh's BJP Unit; MP Nabam Rebia Warns MLA Tana Hali Tara of Defamation Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit finds itself embroiled in an internal clash between old party workers and newcomers. The conflict came to the forefront when Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia today issued a stern warning to 14th-Doimukh assembly constituency MLA Tana Hali Tara, demanding an apology for his recent derogatory comments.

Rebia warned that if Tara fails to issue an apology, it would result in a defamation case amounting to Rs 50 crore.

According to Rebia, MLA Tana Hali Tara referred to the new party workers as “entering through the window." Rebia, also a former MLA of the Doimukh constituency, expressed his disappointment with the MLA’s remarks, which he deemed disrespectful to the dedicated individuals who joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the MP revealed that Tara had made several allegations of corruption against him, relating to his past work. Rebia vehemently denied these accusations and called for evidence to substantiate the claims made against him. He expressed his belief that such baseless allegations were detrimental to the party’s unity and overall image.

Rebia emphasised the seriousness of the matter and urged the MLA to retract his statements in order to avoid legal consequences.

The internal clash between party workers within Arunachal Pradesh’s BJP unit has raised concerns about the unity and harmony of the party in the region. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and whether the two factions can reach an amicable resolution.​