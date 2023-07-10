CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » CM Flags Arrest Of 15 TN Fishermen By Lanka, Tells Centre To Get Them Released
CM Flags Arrest Of 15 TN Fishermen By Lanka, Tells Centre To Get Them Released

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:50 IST

Chennai, India

The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy. (File photo: PTI)

Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, expressing the distress and fear that the apprehension and confiscation of 15 fishermen have caused among the local fishermen.

As many as 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy who confiscated their boats too, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Monday and requested steps for the immediate release of fishers and boats.

Stalin, writing to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar said the apprehension of 15 fishermen and the confiscation of their fishing boats by Sri Lanka has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the state.

The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy. Thousands of fishermen’s livelihoods depend on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary. They solely rely on fishing to sustain their families and communities.

”Unfortunately, incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty.” The Chief Minister requested the Minister’s intervention to get the apprehended fishermen immediately released and secure the return of all the fishing boats that have been seized.

”Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka. I eagerly await a positive response from your office.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
