CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionsKejriwal BungalowDelhi Mayor Maharashtra PoliticsKarnataka Polls
Home » Politics » CM's House Saw Three Incidents of Roof Collapse, BJP Diverting Attention from Real Issues: AAP
1-MIN READ

CM's House Saw Three Incidents of Roof Collapse, BJP Diverting Attention from Real Issues: AAP

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 15:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Following the roof collapse incidents, at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built and this was done, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. (File Photo/PTI)

Following the roof collapse incidents, at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built and this was done, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. (File Photo/PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues by raising the matter of Rs 45 crore spent on CM Arvind Kejriwal's house. The BJP on Tuesday claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Kejriwal's official residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues by raising the matter of Rs 45 crore spent on the house.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built and this was done, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. “The house has been rebuilt at an expenditure of Rs 30 crore," he said at a press conference.

The chief minister’s official residence is in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area.

“Since yesterday, there have been attempts to divert attention from key issues such as the Pulwama attack and the Adani matter by discussing the chief minister’s residence. It was an 80-year-old house constructed in 1942. There had been not one but three instances of the roof collapsing," he said.

In one, the roof of the room Kejriwal’s parents stay in collapsed; in another, it was the chief minister’s bedroom; and in the third, the ceiling of the room he meets people in gave way.

Singh also hit out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. He said Saxena’s house only underwent repairs and Rs 15 crore was spent.

“Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani’s aircraft cost Rs 191 crore while Rs 65 crore was spent on buying an aircraft for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he claimed. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan also shared a video in which debris from a broken roof could be seen lying on the floor of the bedroom of the chief minister’s residence.

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the “beautification" of Kejriwal’s official residence and demanded his resignation on “moral" grounds.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 26, 2023, 15:29 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 15:29 IST