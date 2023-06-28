CHANGE LANGUAGE
Communal Colour Being Given If Centre Talks About Implementing Uniform Civil Code, Says Rajnath Singh
1-MIN READ

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 20:14 IST

Jodhpur, India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo/PTI)

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said politics should not be done by dividing the society but should be done by taking the society and country together

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of trying to bring in a communal angle whenever the Centre talks about implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said politics should not be done by dividing the society but should be done by taking the society and country together.

"What we are going to do has been written in the Constitution. We are going to fulfil that promise. Isn't there one country, one legislation?" Singh asked while addressing a rally here in Rajasthan.

He further said, "I can say with conviction that it will not be allowed in the country that someone will have the freedom to marry as many times as he wants." Singh said the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to safeguarding the honour of women.

"What wrong are we doing? We are honouring women. We have said it in our manifestos too. Why is it being opposed? Efforts are being made to give a communal colour to everything. We will not let the country run like this," he said.

The defence minister also said India was earlier looked upon as "weak" and the "land of poor", while asserting that when the country speaks on international platforms now, people listen to it.

He said in the nine years of the Modi government, no one could level corruption charges against any minister.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 28, 2023, 20:14 IST
