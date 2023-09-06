Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana is “alive and on a tour in Geneva", Karnataka-based reports stated after news of her death began trending on social media.

Spandana, also known as Ramya, reportedly said that she had been receiving phone calls ever since the rumours of her demise went viral. A few journalists spoke to Spandana and confirmed that the actor was alive.

“Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana," Dhanya Rajendran said in a post on X.

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam too posted on X that Ramya will be in Prague on Thursday, and will soon return to Bengaluru.

I just spoke to @divyaspandana She’s well. En route to Prague tomorrow and the to Bangalore.— Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 6, 2023

Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana⁩ for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore. 💫 pic.twitter.com/1kN5ybEHcD— Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 6, 2023

Tamil Nadu Congress too clarified that Ramya was “absolutely fine".

Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG. #Verified #DivyaSpandana pic.twitter.com/VuBvwhCzrP— KTL (@K_T_L) September 6, 2023

There was no information regarding how the rumours spread but a few supporters on social media wondered if it was due to Divya sharing her name with prominent Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana. The actor’s wife passed away in Bangkok last month.

It’s not her who passed away, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana who passed away. Not to post anything you know. It’s misleading the audience and getting reach in worst way for media.#Divyaspandana #FakeNews©️ copied pic.twitter.com/woHE8jgOrl — Amal Krishna (@iamamalkrishna) September 6, 2023

Quitting films over 10 years ago, the Kannada actor joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and served as the social media head of the Congress. Spandana has been credited with boosting the grand old party and former president Rahul Gandhi’s social media image. She stepped down from the post in 2018 after her role was reportedly downsized.