Confusion Over Ramya & Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife? How Fake News of Divya Spandana Death Went Viral
1-MIN READ

Confusion Over Ramya & Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife? How Fake News of Divya Spandana Death Went Viral

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 14:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, reportedly said that she had been receiving phone calls ever since the rumours of her demise went viral.



Divya Spandana Death Fake News: A journalist posted on X that Ramya is in Geneva. She will reach Prague on Thursday, and will then return to Bengaluru.

Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana is “alive and on a tour in Geneva", Karnataka-based reports stated after news of her death began trending on social media.

Spandana, also known as Ramya, reportedly said that she had been receiving phone calls ever since the rumours of her demise went viral. A few journalists spoke to Spandana and confirmed that the actor was alive.

“Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana," Dhanya Rajendran said in a post on X.

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam too posted on X that Ramya will be in Prague on Thursday, and will soon return to Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Congress too clarified that Ramya was “absolutely fine".

There was no information regarding how the rumours spread but a few supporters on social media wondered if it was due to Divya sharing her name with prominent Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana. The actor’s wife passed away in Bangkok last month.

Quitting films over 10 years ago, the Kannada actor joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and served as the social media head of the Congress. Spandana has been credited with boosting the grand old party and former president Rahul Gandhi’s social media image. She stepped down from the post in 2018 after her role was reportedly downsized.

first published:September 06, 2023, 14:12 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 14:13 IST