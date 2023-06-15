Cong Accuses BJP of Colluding with 'Militant Organisations' in Manipur to Win Polls, Seeks NIA Probe

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of colluding with “militant organisations" in Manipur to win elections and demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe their alleged links.

The Opposition party also reiterated its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Manipur and also an all-party delegation be taken there.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that the BJP had taken help of the United Kuki Liberation Front, an organisation which is under Suspension of Operation (SOO) with the Centre and state government, in elections.

Kumar cited a purported letter by United Kuki Liberation Front chief S S Haokip to Home Minister Amit Shah referring to his outfit’s “support" to BJP candidates in various polls.

The Congress leader claimed that Haokip wrote in the purported letter that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had reached an “agreement" with him under which he and his organisation had supported the BJP in the last three elections, two state assembly polls of 2017 and 2022 and one general election of 2019.

There was no immediate response from Sarma or Madhav.

Kumar also cited the statement of Meitei Leepun chief Pramod Singh praising Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his statement that “our goals are the same".

“The NIA should investigate what pact did Sarma and Madhav have with Kuki militants for 2017 assembly elections, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 assembly polls," he said.

Did the BJP “collude with anti-India elements" to win elections, he asked.

Kumar said the situation in Manipur was continuously deteriorating and on Wednesday one of the state minister’s house was set on fire.

“When a minister or her property is not safe, who else can feel safe in Manipur," he said.

The situation is grave in Manipur, Kumar said and added that the population of Manipur is about 28 lakhs, and 50,000 have been rendered homeless.

“The Prime Minister needs to go there, instead of giving ‘jhappi (hug) to US President Joe Biden, he should give hug to the people of Manipur first," Kumar said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to the US.

The Congress leader also demanded that an all-party delegation must go there.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh met leaders from Manipur here.

“It was so very depressing to spend time with my colleagues from Manipur. Ten Opposition parties from the state have sought an appointment with the PM. Whether they get to meet him is not yet known. But what is known is that the pain, distress and agony of the people of Manipur continues," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Reconciliation will be a heroic and collective task, he said.

Manipur has seen violence between various communities since May 3.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.