Cong & BJP MLAs Spar in K'taka Assembly Over PM's Alleged Promise of Crediting Rs 15 Lakh into Every Bank Account

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated verbal exchange between the treasury and opposition sides, with BJP demanding the ruling Congress provide proof for their allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to credit Rs 15 lakh to every person’s bank account.

The issue came up during Navalgund Congress MLA Konareddy’s intervention during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

“They (BJP) have criticised our (Congress) guarantees schemes. We stand by our guarantees, as our government is taking measures to fulfil them, but you had given a guarantee of crediting Rs 15 lakh to every bank account, but you did not credit that money to even a single bank account. You had also promised 2 lakh jobs to youth, but could not do it. You had also promised to double the farmers’ income," Konareddy said.

Senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal objected to this and asked Konareddy to give at least one piece of evidence or a video clip to prove that the Prime Minister had promised to credit Rs 15 lakh to every bank account.

“Why is he (Konareddy) speaking bogus and false things? What the PM had spoken then was regarding the black money deposited by certain rich people and politicians in foreign bank accounts, by looting this country, and getting them back. Let him (MLA) show at least one video clipping of Modi’s speech where he has promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. I will quit politics. No one should make such irresponsible statements," he said.

“The Prime Minister has never spoken about crediting Rs 15 lakh to every bank account and Congress was purposely spreading lies against the BJP government and PM," he added.

This led to heated arguments between members of the treasury and opposition benches.

During the run-up to the general elections of 2014, BJP and Modi had claimed to bring back the black money stashed in foreign bank accounts by corrupt citizens.

Yatnal further said, if the Prime Minister had in the case made such a statement, he was ready to apologise, but the truth is that such a promise was never made and unnecessarily speaking about Rs 15 lakh has become a “job" for Congress people.

As the heated debate continued, Speaker UT Khader tried to calm down the MLAs on both sides.

Energy Minister K J George questioned BJP — PM had promised to get black money from the Swiss bank, has the money come? Yatnal responding to this asked, the PM had spoken about bringing black money, but did he ever say that he will credit Rs 15 lakh to every bank account? “You Congress had promised the guarantees are free to everyone, but now put conditions."

BJP MLA B Y Vijayendra too urged Congress members to prove with evidence that the Prime Minister had promised to credit Rs 15 lakh to bank accounts or their remarks should be expunged by the Chair. “Unnecessarily, repeatedly making such false statements is not right." Minister K N Rajanna and Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad said the whole country knows that the PM had made such a promise and has not fulfilled it.

Chaos broke out in the Assembly as BJP members continued to demand evidence, even as Congress members repeatedly asserted that the PM had made such a promise.

Speaker Khader after repeated attempts, managed to bring the tempers down and continued with the business of the House.