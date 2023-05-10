'Cong Busy Fighting Over CM Chair, Playing Ugly Politics': PM Modi Tears Into Rajasthan Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a series of attacks against the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, stating that “some people in the country" have become victims of a distorted ideology that is so full of negativity and accused the government of being “too busy" in infighting.

PM Modi, who launched various infrastructure development projects in the state in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, came down heavily during his speech at the Congress party at a function in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara town.

In a scathing attack on the continuing tussle between CM Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, PM Modi said, “In the past five years, instead of working for the people, they have been fighting over the Chief Minister chair." Modi pointed out that the Rajasthan Chief Minister “doesn’t trust their MLAs and they are insulting each other," adding “an ugly form of politics is being played" in the state.

He also attacked the ruling government over the Jaipur serial bomb blast case in which all the accused were recently acquitted by the high court. “Jaipur blast victims are still waiting for justice," he said.

Biggest Fraud in 50 Years

“What is the biggest scam in the past so many years? It happened 50 years back. That was the ‘Gareebi Hatao’ guarantee, which was made by Congress. The biggest scam in the history of independent India, a colossal fraud on public sentiments, happened 50 years ago," said PM Modi. He added that every guarantee made by Congress leaders resulted in the leaders becoming richer and the citizens of the country becoming poorer.

“Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted ideology; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country. They only like to create controversy," he said.

Launching a series of attacks against Congress, PM Modi said the party should that know he “will go to every extent to help stranded Indians." He also criticised the Congress for playing politics during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the prime minister, those who are full of negativity lack both vision and capability to think beyond their selfish political interests. He added that history shows that in order to achieve sustainable and rapid development, it is essential to establish modern infrastructure in addition to a basic system.

“If sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors. If every house would have started getting water earlier, then Jal Jeevan Mission would not have to be started," he said in a dig against the Gehlot-led Congress government.

The statement came after Gehlot had drawn the prime minister’s attention to pending projects, including Dungarpur-Ratlam via Banswara rail line, Karauli-Sarmathura rail line and national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Gehlot also said that the opposition should be respected in democracy and that Prime Minister Modi “will also move in this direction". “If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for infrastructure development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore. The event was attended by several dignitaries including Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president and Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Banswara-Dungarpur MLA Kanakmal Katara, and Rajasthan’s PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav.

The PM also visited and offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in the town.

