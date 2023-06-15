CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Senthil BalajiNitish KumarAndhra PollsBJP-AIADMK Tie-UpState, Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » Cong is 'New Muslim League', Says BJP After K'taka Cabinet Decision to Repeal Anti-conversion Law
1-MIN READ

Cong is 'New Muslim League', Says BJP After K'taka Cabinet Decision to Repeal Anti-conversion Law

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 21:25 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar. (File photo/PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar. (File photo/PTI)

The Karnataka cabinet today decided to repeal the 'anti conversion' law brought in by the previous BJP government

The BJP reacted sharply to the Congress government's decision on Thursday to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by its regime in Karnataka, and dubbed the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit as "new Muslim League" Is this “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” Mr @RahulGandhi ?" asked senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) on Twitter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "Anti Hindu agenda" is exposed, he said. Do you want Hindus to be wiped out? Conversion Mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw “Anti Conversion Law” which was introduced by BJP, he added.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said the "Conversion Mafia" in Karnataka "ensures that the AntiHinduCONgress repeals the anti-conversion law brought in by the @BJP4Karnataka government." "CONgress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus", Ravi alleged.

The Karnataka cabinet today decided to repeal the 'anti conversion' law brought in by the previous BJP government.

"The cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (BJP government) in 2022. It will be tabled during the session starting from July 3," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act' (anti-conversion law) came into effect in 2022.

The act provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. karnataka
  2. congress
  3. BJP
first published:June 15, 2023, 21:25 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 21:25 IST