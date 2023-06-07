CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Cong Unable to Digest India's Growing Stature: Naqvi on Rahul's Remarks in US
Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi had said in the United States that India's democracy was vibrant but attempts were being made to weaken it through the misuse of various agencies

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit, alleging that the Congress is “unable to digest" democracy, development and growing stature of the country.

Speaking with reporters here, the former Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party’s “hat-trick of hit wicket" and its “nuisance of no-ball" has driven it out of the political fray.

    Asked about Gandhi’s remarks in the US, Naqvi said the Congress has “plunged into a pit" of dynastic politics and is “unable to digest" democracy, development and growing stature of the country.

    The BJP has been attacking the Congress over Gandhi’s remarks in the US. Rahul Gandhi had said in the United States that India’s democracy was vibrant but attempts were being made to weaken it through the misuse of various agencies.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 07, 2023, 14:59 IST
