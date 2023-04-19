Cong's UP Local Body Polls Candidate Hails Atiq Ahmed as ‘Martyr’, Demands Bharat Ratna for Gangster

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh has demanded India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for gangster Atiq Ahmed who was recently shot dead in police custody.

Rajkumar alias Rajju Bhaiya, who will contest upcoming local body polls in Prayagraj on a Congress ticket, referred to the gangster-turned-politician as a “martyr” and said his body should be wrapped in tricolour. After his remarks went viral on social media, the police apprehended Rajkumar.

He blamed CM Yogi Adityanath’s government for Atiq’s killing and said the chief minister should resign from his post.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead point-blank by three men posing as media persons in Prayagraj on April 15 night when the brother duo was being taken for a medical check-up by the police.

If Mulayam Can, Why Not Atiq: Cong Leader on Bharat Ratna Demand

Backing his demand for Bharat Ratna to Atiq, the Congress leader asked if former UP CM Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav can be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously then why the gangster should not get the highest civilian award.

Rajkumar will contest the polls from ward number 43 South Malaka, Prayagraj. He had fought the local body elections in the past as well.

The Uttar Pradesh Urban local body elections will take place in two phases on May 4 and 11, with vote counting on May 13, the State Election Commission announced on Sunday. A total of 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies will be contested.

