‘Offer Tea, Pakodas...’: Congress Advises Kejriwal To Deal With Centre The Sheila Dikshit Way

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to battle the BJP-led Centre over a new ordinance, Congress leader Ajay Maken offered him advice from the handbook of late former CM Sheila Dikshit on how to “skillfully" deal with such situations.

Calling it “Sheila Ji’s legacy," Maken wrote, “these officers are with no one. Tackle them skillfully……offer tea and pakodas when needed, and stand firm when required…."

In a Twitter post, titled “A Day with Sheila Ji: Reflecting Amidst Kejriwal’s Current Power Chaos," Maken recalls a similar position the Congress — ruling Delhi at the time — faced and how he’s hoping Kejriwal “learns from it."

In situations when one is at odds with the government at Centre, Maken said, “She (Sheila Dikshit) taught me to tackle obstacles skillfully, to serve with a clear focus on the city’s welfare. To offer tea and pakodas when needed, and to stand firm when required. That’s Sheila Ji’s legacy, a guide to serving public interest above all else."

He also advised the AAP supremo to “engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them for Delhi’s advancement. They will certainly align with your vision if it’s sincere."

Maken goes on to say that Kejriwal’s past actions of using “harsh words" will not take him anywhere in such situations.

“Your past actions - summoning officers at ungodly hours, resorting to mistreatment and harsh words - are not constructive. It’s crucial to recognize that such behavior only contributes to the city’s distress," he said.

Title: “A Day with Sheila Ji: Reflecting Amidst Kejriwal’s Current Power Chaos"In the early 2000s, a historic shift was underway in Delhi. I was serving as the Transport, Power, and Tourism Minister under Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit Ji. We were spearheading a series of… — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 21, 2023

Maken also recalled Dikshit’s advice on dealing with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

“She told me, ‘Be as forceful as possible, argue for the interest of Delhi. As I deal with the LG daily, you can be the forceful one, I will be the supportive referee," he said.

Maken was talking about the 2000s when he was serving as the Transport, Power, and Tourism Minister under CM Sheila Dikshit, and how one day he found out that he was being replaced. According to him, Dikshit also had no idea about this development, and that Centre played a role in it.

Despite Dikshit’s attempt to reverse the decision, it stood firm, Maken says, adding that instead of tackling this with anger, she advised him to diplomatically exist with the new officer for the betterment of the city.

What is the current row between Kejriwal and Centre?

The Centre had promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

As per the ordinance, all matters required to be decided by the Authority shall be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final.

Delhi government’s lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi termed the act of a “bad, poor and graceless loser".