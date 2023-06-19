Congress Announces Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, Two Others as Candidates for MLC Election

The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Monday fielded former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar, State Minister and Congress national secretary N S Boseraju along with Tippannappa Kamaknoor for the June 30 MLC election in the state.

The three MLC seats fell vacant owing to the resignation of Baburao Chinchansur, R Shankar and Laxman Savadi, who fought the Assembly elections.

While Savadi won the election, Chinchansur and Shankar lost. The three new MLCs will be elected by the Karnataka MLAs.

Shettar headed the BJP government as chief minister for 10 months from July 12, 2012, to May 2013. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition and Assembly Speaker.

Ahead of the Assembly election last month, Shettar joined the Congress after BJP denied him a ticket.

He unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency on a Congress ticket.