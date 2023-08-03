'Married for 45 Years': Dhankhar's Banter With Kharge Turns Into Laughter Riot in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday sent pearls of laughter during the parliament proceedings with his “married for 45 years" remark.

During the proceedings, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge argued in favour of a discussion over the violence in Manipur under Rule 267, while the Chair asserted that the government is ready to discuss the issue under Rule 176 which provides for a short-duration discussion.

“A notice under Rule 267 demands that all other businesses be set aside and the issue taken up on priority. This has been a precedent. I don’t understand how this has become a prestige issue. You told us that there must be a reason to hold a discussion under Rule 267, we have told you the reason," Kharge said.

“Yesterday I requested you, but you were probably angry," he added as laughter erupted across benches.

“I am a married man for more than 45 years. I am never angry," the Speaker said, sending another round of laughter.

Dhankar then referred to Congress leader P Chidambaram and said, “Mr Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate will know. As senior advocate, we have no right to show our anger, at least to the authority. You (Kharge) are an authority, Sir."

After the Speaker pressed the Congress chief for a “modification" to his remark, Kharge replied, “You don’t show it, but you are angry within."

The banter soon turned to acrimony as the Congress leader accused the Chairman of defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to Kharge’s accusation, the Speaker said he does not need to defend someone who has got global recognition and electoral mandates in 2014 and 2019.

The disagreement over the rule to hold the discussion on the violence in Manipur has blocked proceedings in the Upper House for nearly two weeks now.