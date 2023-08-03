Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This marked his first meeting with the PM since the Congress came to power in the state under his leadership after the Assembly polls in May.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Siddaramaiah met Modi at the Parliament building and held discussions. Siddaramaiah also called on Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and held discussions.

Additionally, he held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Minister’s political secretary K Govindaraj and the state’s special representative in Delhi, T B Jayachandra, accompanied him during these meetings.

On Wednesday, he participated in a meeting of state Congress leaders and Ministers with the central party leadership to discuss the party’s strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections.