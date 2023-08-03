CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

First Time Since Election, K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Meets PM Modi; Cong Chief Also in Attendance

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Karnataka Chief Minister met PM Modi in Delhi. (Pic: @PMOIndia)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This marked his first meeting with the PM since the Congress came to power in the state under his leadership after the Assembly polls in May.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Siddaramaiah met Modi at the Parliament building and held discussions. Siddaramaiah also called on Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and held discussions.

Additionally, he held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Minister’s political secretary K Govindaraj and the state’s special representative in Delhi, T B Jayachandra, accompanied him during these meetings.

On Wednesday, he participated in a meeting of state Congress leaders and Ministers with the central party leadership to discuss the party’s strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections.

