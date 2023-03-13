CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Congress Fumes Over PM Modi's Photo with 'Rowdy-sheeter' in Karnataka’s Mandya; BJP Responds
1-MIN READ

Congress Fumes Over PM Modi's Photo with 'Rowdy-sheeter' in Karnataka’s Mandya; BJP Responds

Reported By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:51 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress tweeted the photo of PM Modi ‘wishing’ fighter Ravi with folded hands and called the act ‘shameless’. (Photo: Twitter/@INCKarnataka)

The 'rowdy-sheeter' popularly called 'Fighter Ravi' was reportedly present at the Mandya airport when PM Modi arrived in the state for his sixth visit this year.

Yet another Congress vs BJP faceoff erupted in poll-bound Karnataka, this time over PM’s visit to the state on Sunday. The Congress on Monday slammed the ruling BJP government over a picture of a ‘rowdy-sheeter’ greeting and welcoming the Prime Minister.

Congress tweeted the photo of PM Modi ‘wishing’ fighter Ravi with folded hands and called the act ‘shameless’.

“It is impossible for any other party in the world to be as shameless as the BJP. Greeting Fighter Ravi with folded hands has brought disrepute to the post of Prime Minister. It is shameful that the BJP which claimed it would not accept rowdies into the party has brought a ‘rowdy-sheeter’ before the Prime Minister,” the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet.

The ‘rowdy-sheeter’ popularly called ‘Fighter Ravi’ was reportedly present at the Mandya airport when PM Modi arrived in the state for his sixth visit this year.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar mocked the BJP and referred to the rowdy sheeter as the pearl of the BJP. “Let him fold his hands in front of anyone, let them induct rowdy sheeters or let them induct rapists. I hope they take good care of their pearls,” said Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the row and said that it was common courtesy for the PM to greet anyone who comes before him in public.

Karnataka BJP received flak from other opposition parties in the state for inducting a couple of rowdy sheeters - Bettanagere Shankara and Fighter Ravi - into their party.

