Congress Invokes Savarkar in New Picture of Rahul Gandhi; BJP Hits Out

The Congress and the BJP faced off in yet another political showdown this time over BJP’s iconic figure Veer Savarkar. The latest row comes after the Congress posted a photo with a caption invoking Veer Savarkar.
In the photo, Rahul Gandhi is seen driving his car and the caption says, “Did you think I am Savarkar… The name is Rahul Gandhi.” The post got nearly 100,000 views on Twitter within one hour of posting.
सावरकर समझा क्या… नाम- राहुल गांधी है pic.twitter.com/QFGsAJSxeo— Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 2023
The BJP slammed the Congress almost immediately. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “I sincerely request people not to insult a great soul like Veer Savarkar.”
Savarkar has been in the centre of the political battle in poll-bound Karnataka.
Last month, tension gripped Yadgir city in Karnataka after a row broke out over naming of a junction after 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan or BJP’s iconic figure Veer Savarkar.
Read all the Latest Politics News here