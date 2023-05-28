Congress Issues Notices to Odisha Leaders Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal for 'Anti-party' Remarks

The Congress has issued show-cause notices to former state working president Chiranjib Biswal and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim for their recent remarks regarding the leadership issue in Odisha. The disciplinary committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has issued notices to them for allegedly making anti-party remarks and violating the party discipline. Both leaders have been asked to explain as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Before the Jharsuguda by-poll, the two leaders opened up in a discussion titled ‘Janaki-Basant era Golden Age of Odisha Politics’ in Bhubaneswar where they had reportedly that there are nine MLAs and 20 chief ministerial candidates in Odisha.

After losing the by-election, Jharsuguda district Congress president Ashok Patnaik and defeated candidate Tarun Pandey blamed Chiranjeevi and Moquim for questioning the leadership of the party in the state.

State Congress President Sharat Patnaik said action will be taken if needed. He said, “The AICC has issued notice to them. I should not interfere with it. Congress is not in power for the last 22 years. I have been planning to walk with all and prepare for the 2024 general election. As per the high command’s order, action will be taken in case of any indiscipline activities. We are following it."

Another Congress leader Suresh Routray said, “Party rules and regulations are important for us. Everyone should follow it."

Notably, both Chiranjeevi and Moquim were not included in the list of star campaigners of Congress for the Jharsuguda by-poll.