Congress Leader AK Antony's Son Anil Joins BJP Months After Quitting Party Over BBC Documentary Row

Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil Antony, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Antony had earlier quit Congress on January 25, a day after facing criticism from the party for taking a jibe at BBC on its documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Anil said, “These days Congress workers work for one family. PM Modi has a clear vision to place India in a very prominent position in a multipolar world. As a young Indian, it is my responsibility and duty to contribute to PM Modi’s vision."

#WATCH | Congress leader & former Defence minister AK Antony's son, Anil Antony joins BJP in Delhi pic.twitter.com/qJYBe40xuY— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Praising Anil, Goyal said, “Anil termed the BBC documentary an attack on the sovereignty of the country. He stood up for India and for national pride. I complement him for his courage and conviction to stand for the country."

During his resignation, in a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on."

In the resignation letter Anil said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress - as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell."

Anil’s Support For PM Modi Over BBC Documentary

The BJP on Tuesday received support from unexpected quarters with senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony’s son Anil saying that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine" the country’s sovereignty.

Anil Antony had handled the digital communications of the grand old party’s Kerala unit till recently. His remarks come at a time when various wings of the state Congress have announced that the screening of the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Modi was that state’s chief minister, will be done in the state.

In a tweet, Anil said despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the “brain behind the Iraq war," (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

