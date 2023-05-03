CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsNalayak Beta Remark RowKarnataka Poll ManifestosBrij Bhushan
Home » Politics » Congress Leader in Bihar Lodges Case Against Amit Shah
1-MIN READ

Congress Leader in Bihar Lodges Case Against Amit Shah

Published By: Saurabh Verma

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST

Patna, India

The Congress leader alleged Amit Shah is deliberately making such statements in Karnataka to disturb communal harmony in the state. (PTI/File)

The Congress leader alleged Amit Shah is deliberately making such statements in Karnataka to disturb communal harmony in the state. (PTI/File)

The case refers to comments made by Shah at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on April 25 during which he said that if the Congress came to power, riots would take place in the state

Pratibha Singh, a Congress leader in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, has lodged a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he was provoking communal tensions in the poll-bound Karnataka through his remarks.

The case refers to comments made by Shah at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on April 25 during which he said that if the Congress came to power, riots would take place in the state.

“Through his speech, Amit Shah was trying to spread hatred and communal tension in Karnataka. He said that if Congress would come into power, riots would take place in the state. It is a provocative speech. Hence we have lodged a case (Number 490/23) under IPC sections of 153, 505(2) and 506 of IPC against him," Singh said.

“Amit Shah is deliberately making such statements in Karnataka to disturb communal harmony in the state," the Congress leader added.

Singh’s move could be seen as a response to the BJP in the wake of the separate criminal defamation cases against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Surat and Patna district courts.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amit Shah
  2. congress
first published:May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST