Congress Leader UT Khader Files Nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker Post

Former minister and five-time MLA UT Khader on Tuesday filed his nomination as Congress candidate for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader, an MLA from Mangaluru Assembly segment, filed his nomination at the office of Assembly Secretary, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders.

Election to the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

As per the convention, the ruling party’s nominee is, generally, unanimously elected as the Speaker.

If elected, Khader will be the first Muslim leader to serve in the post of Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and had also served as a minister in the past.