Congress Left No Stone Unturned to Disturb Peace in Manipur for Political Gains: Thakur

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that the Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political mileage as Rahul Gandhi is feeling “like a fish out of water" and yearning for power. Thakur alleged that it was the Nehru-Gandhi family which sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur and other northeastern states for political gains.

“Home Minister Amit Shah in the House (Lok Sabha) gave detailed information on Manipur and also brought a proposal for calling for peace. But the Congress tried to create disturbance in the House and left no stone unturned in creating disturbance in Manipur as well," he said. The information and broadcasting minister alleged that the Congress’ hands are “soaked in the blood of thousands of people of northeastern states".

“Rahul Gandhi ji, you are yearning for power like a fish out of water. You have a habit of sowing seeds of hatred," he alleged.

Thakur’s remarks came after Gandhi said it does not behove the prime minister to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when the state has been “on fire" for the past four months.

The prime minister “wants Manipur to burn and allows it to burn", Gandhi alleged at a press conference at the Congress headquarters here and asserted that if the Narendra Modi government wanted to stop the violence, there are tools in the hands of the government that can do so immediately.