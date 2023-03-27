Congress Needs to Do Some Serious Introspection, Instead of Melodramatics: BJP

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress, asking it to “do serious introspection" and ponder over what is acceptable in a political and legal system.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s comments came amidst escalated agitation by the Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and the Adani issue.

“They really deserve to do some serious introspection," Puri said when asked about the Congress observing ‘black day’ on Monday, a day after their party’s ‘Satyagraha’ protests at the Rajghat.

“You know the lines of propriety, what is acceptable in the political system, the legal system. He (Rahul Gandhi) has been convicted by a court. Then, there are automatic procedures," he said, alluding to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP after being convicted by a Surat court for his remark in 2019.

“And, then to bring in this kind of melodramatics? I mean people of India will judge them for what they are," the minister added.

Puri also slammed the Gandhis for invoking Lord Ram and Savarkar in their arguments.

“The other day he said ‘I will not apologise because I am not Savarkar’. Do you know the contribution of people like Savarkar ji?. You are getting, as I said, getting an **s to run a horse’s race," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

With Opposition MPs continuing with their protest in Parliament complex, BJP members also staged a counter protest over the alleged insult to Savarkar and OBC by Gandhi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi cannot be “Veer Savarkar" even in his “best dreams" as the freedom fighter never stayed abroad for months together neither he sought help from foreigners against his own country.

It requires strong determination and love for the country to become V D Savarkar, he added.

“Rahul Gandhi very rightly said that he wasn’t Savarkar," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

“If Rahul actually wishes to know Savarkar, then he must go to the Andaman Jail and spend time there to realise who Savarkar actually was and the kind of sacrifices he made," he added.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress leader doesn’t understand what he says. Gandhi has been disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following a court’s verdict due to “such speeches", he said.

“What can we do when he still doesn’t mend his ways," he added.

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Congress held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accusing the government of “trying to silence" a “martyr’s son" for raising the voice of people.

Countering the BJP’s charge that Rahul Gandhi insulted the OBCs with his remark for which he has been convicted in a criminal defamation case, Priyanka Gandhi had asked how a leader whose family has “given its blood to nurture democracy" and who has walked thousands of kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of unity could insult the country or a certain community.

She hit out at the BJP over the allegation of dynastic politics.

“How much will you insult one person?" Priyanka said and asked if Lord Ram, who was sent into exile, was a “parivaarwadi".

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said Gandhi was being attacked for asking questions about industrialist Gautam Adani, who she alleged was being protected by the entire ruling establishment.

“Take me to jail but the truth is this country’s prime minister is a coward. He is hiding behind his power and (he) is arrogant. But this country’s tradition is that people reply to an arrogant king," Priyanka said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here