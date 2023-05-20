CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka CM NewsDhirendra ShastriDK ShivakumarSiddaramaiahThe Kerala Story
Home » Politics » Congress Taking Over Reins of Power in Karnataka Signals Nationwide Mood Change Against BJP: TN CM
1-MIN READ

Congress Taking Over Reins of Power in Karnataka Signals Nationwide Mood Change Against BJP: TN CM

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 19:07 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

M K Stalin took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM. (File Photo)

M K Stalin took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM. (File Photo)

"The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change," Stalin said.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin who took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday said the ‘dawn’ witnessed in the south should spread to the rest of the country.

top videos

    Stalin, on his Twitter handle, said: “Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble @siddaramaiah avaru and Hon’ble @DKShivakumar avaru on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively." The Chief Minister said he sincerely believed that the ‘secular duo’ would take Karnataka to newer heights through their able administration.

    “The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change," Stalin said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. MK Stalin
    2. karnataka elections 2023
    3. dmk
    4. Siddaramaiah
    5. DK Shivakumar
    first published:May 20, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 19:07 IST