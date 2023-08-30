Rahul Out, Kejriwal In: Congress Deletes I.N.D.I.A Poster After Backlash, Shares New One

After backlash over a poster including I.N.D.I.A bloc’s leaders, Congress on Wednesday released another poster which included chief ministers from opposition-ruled states.

Ahead of the meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, the grand-old-party, posted a poster on X, formerly Twitter, in which Rahul Gandhi was shown apparently as leading I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Barring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the poster featured photos of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and Mallikarjun Kharge among others. The post was deleted and the party put out a new one.

The power of INDIA pic.twitter.com/bJvBflsz5p— Congress (@INCIndia) August 30, 2023

The latest poster included photos of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the alliance has no mission and it has become a launch vehicle for Rahul Gandhi.

I.N.D.I.A. Meet in Mumbai

Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance meet on August 31 and September 1, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change.

Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had said Sonia Gandhi will attend the INDIA alliance’s meet in Mumbai. He said the alliance’s official logo will be unveiled during the gathering, where opposition leaders will also discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The grouping has been formed with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

(With PTI inputs)2