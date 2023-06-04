In Media Briefing on Odisha Train Accident, Congress Slammed Centre Over Air India Sale

Amid the derailment of Coromandel Express train in Odisha, the Congress on Sunday took the opportunity to slam the Centre for selling state-owned Air India to Tata Sons. “Had the airline been with the government, planes could have been flown at the earliest to help stranded people after triple-train accident in Balasore, Pawan Khera said.

The Congress leader further said that air fares need to be checked as it is “concerning if prices of air tickets are increasing on the affected routes". His statement came after people took to Twitter to share exorbitant prices on the accident-hit route.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of airfares that soared to over 16,000 for one-way tickets from Kolkata to Bengaluru. “Airlines, however, fleece distressed people with impunity. Airfares shoot up after every such emergency," the social media user said.

Taking advantage of #TrainAccident at Balasore some operators increased fare for Kolkata bound buses. @STAOdisha immediately intervened & penalised them.Airlines, however, fleece distressed people with impunity. Air fares shoot up after every such emergency. pic.twitter.com/Ltw7BEGVin — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) June 4, 2023

The complaints have come even after the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to keep a tab on fares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in Odisha. The advisory came in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy.

The guidelines further stated that people will not be required to pay extra charges for cancellation and rescheduling of any flight. Airlines have also been asked to provide full assistance to bring the remains of those deceased in the horrific accident, back to their resident states.

Pawan Khera slammed that government for their “photo opportunity" and the BJP’s “strong belief in PR (public relations)". “Why so many cameras when PM Modi visited the accident site? He even changed his clothes," Khera claimed.