Corruption Has Become Almost Institutionalised, Says Karnataka Governor

Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said it has become almost institutionalised, and the Karnataka government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it.

In his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the state government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy.

“Karnataka, which stood tall and contributed immensely to the country, has landed into a state of distress. Bringing out Karnataka from economic distress shall be the priority (of the new Congress government)," Gehlot said.

Noting that narrow minds create divisions and differences between different communities, and the remnants of such a mindset still survive at various levels in society, the Governor said the government would take all the steps to build a peaceful and loving society.

Gehlot said corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised.

“Eradicating it is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard", he added.

The Governor said under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, the additional five kg rice allotment of the state government would be given in the form of a Direct Benefit Transfer of money at Rs 34 per kg per person directly into the bank accounts of the poor families each month.

This arrangement will continue until the quantum of rice for the additional five kg rice to all the poor households is tied up, he said, adding that the state government would make the state hunger-free through the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and ‘Indira Canteens’.