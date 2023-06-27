Corruption to Dynasty, Development to Inflation: In Bhopal Speech, PM Modi Gives Insight into his Vision for India

In his address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave an insight into his vision for India, among other issues.

A look at the highlights:

NO TO CORRUPTION

The PM talked about corruption at length. He said a new word has been added in political discourse, which is “guarantee”. It is the prime responsibility of the BJP workers to disseminate the Opposition’s guarantees. “The parties in opposition are a guarantee of corruption. They are a guarantee of scams worth lakh crores. A few days ago, all popular figures from the opposition parties met. If one looks at the history of these people, they guarantee a minimum scam worth Rs 20 lakh crore."

ALSO READ | ‘Jisne Desh ko Loota Hai…’: PM Modi’s Brutal ‘Scam’ Attack Spares None from Opposition

He also said that the opposition parties are a guarantee of scam. “Let me also give a guarantee that action against every person who has looted the poor and the country will be taken,” he said.

‘SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT IS THE MODI WAY of WORKING’

Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said that JJM is transforming the rural infrastructure in the country (more than nine crore tap water connections).

“In addition to the infrastructure change, JJM has been a harbinger of social change. In MP, there used to be some villages, where there were practically no water connections, and people used to refuse to marry their daughters in those villages. Now, after JJM, this has become a thing of the past. This is a big change,” he said.

‘APPEASEMENT POLITICS UNACCEPTABLE’

The PM said that “some people live only for their party, want to do good for the party only”.

“They do all this because they get their share of corruption, commission, cut money. The path they have chosen does not require much effort. The path is of appeasement (tushtikaran). On the other hand, the BJP has decided not to follow the path of appeasement. We believe that the good of the country lies in satisfaction (santushtikaran),” he said.

‘DYNASTY POLITICS IS HARMING THE NATION’

The PM talked at length about dynasty politics and how it harms the youth. He said that “if you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Gandhi family, then vote for the Congress”.

“If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Yadav family, then vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP). If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Lalu family, then vote for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Sharad Pawar family, then vote for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of the Karunanidhi family, then vote for the DMK. If you want welfare of the sons and daughters of KCR family, then vote for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS),” he said.

“If you want welfare for your son, your daughter and your family, then vote for the BJP,” he said.

PM @narendramodi at his best today !! Strong attack on Dynasty politics. Rahul-Priyanka, Akhilesh, Tejaswi, Stalin, KTR, Omar Abdullah, Supriya Sule - सब पे गाज गिरी 👏👌#MeraBoothSabseMazboot pic.twitter.com/ZTDQmP6hOL — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) June 27, 2023

ON INFLATION

Modi talked about how India has managed inflation. He said that India has tamed inflation despite COVID crisis and Ukraine war.

“Our neighbours are struggling with inflation. Pakistan has inflation of more than 38%. Sri Lanka is grappling with 25% inflation rate. Bangladesh has inflation rate of around 10%. India has an inflation rate of less than 5%,” he said.

‘POLITICS IS ALL ABOUT SOCIAL LEADERSHIP’

While motivating the BJP karyakartas for social service, PM said that they should become a medium in society to channelize the efforts of every section of society. He told them to spread awareness about efforts for development while asking them to work by going from village to village, city and town.

ALSO READ | ‘People Being Instigated in The Name of UCC’: PM Modi in Bhopal | Top Quotes

ON CASTEISM

PM Modi criticised appeasement politics and attacked the opposition for dividing people on caste lines. He mentioned how various castes of UP, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu suffered from caste politics.