Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea Rejected by Delhi Court in Excise Scam Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

A special Delhi court had on Monday extended the judicial custody of Sisodia.

Special Judge M K Nagpal extended the custody of Sisodia in the CBI case till April 27 and in the ED case till April 29, after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted in the two cases earlier.

The special court had on March 31 dismissed his bail application in the corruption case, saying he was ”prima facie the architect” in the criminal conspiracy behind the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

