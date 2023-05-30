CPI(M) Supports AAP in Opposing Ordinance on Services in Delhi; Appeals to Cong for Support

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday condemned the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi and extended his party’s support to the AAP in opposing it in Parliament when a bill will be brought to replace it.

He also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue, saying promulgation of the ordinance on administrative services in Delhi is a “brazen violation” of the Constitution and this can happen with the government of any non-BJP party.

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Yechury at the CPI(M) office here, seeking the Left party’s support on the issue.

“We have condemned the ordinance brought by the Centre. It is unconstitutional. It is also contempt of court. We appeal to the biggest opposition party Congress to come forward to save our Constitution," Yechury told a joint press conference with Kejriwal after the meeting.

“Be it Rajya Sabha or anywhere, we will oppose the ordinance…,’ he added.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance within six months of its promulgation.