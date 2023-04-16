'Crime At Its Peak in UP': Oppn Leaders Attack Yogi Govt on Atiq Ahmed's Killing in Presence of Police

Several Opposition leaders on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government soon after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by three shooters near a medical college in Prayagraj.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

The duo were escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup when the shoot out happened. Three persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmed and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while interacting with media.(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/PBVaWji04Q — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Taking to Twitter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi tweeted.

Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 15, 2023

Echoing the similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in the state. “When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public; it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali told the news agency ANI, “It is disheartening to see Uttar Pradesh Police being used for political gains. Court gives punishment to culprits. This murder has challenged the power of state govt. This is pure anarchy. It will lead to nowhere."

Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said, “Sin and virtue are accounted for in this birth…"

पाप-पुण्य का हिसाब इसी जन्म में होता है…— Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) April 15, 2023

Another UP minister and BJP leader Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “When crime reaches its peak…it is the decision of nature…"

#WATCH | "When crime reaches its peak…it is the decision of nature…": UP state minister & BJP leader Suresh Kumar Khanna on #AtiqAhmed & his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/sZBQqNkhS5— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath took cognisance of Prayagraj incident and immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. He also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Speaking to the media, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said, “Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical and while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury."

#WATCH | Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down… pic.twitter.com/qJcwuXH0Gq— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing. Both of them had been brought to Prayagraj for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

#WATCH | Prayagraj: Forensic team at the spot where Mafia-turned-politician #AtiqAhmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/vlLwFAD6Qi— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

A policeman was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

Ahmad’s son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

On March 28, the court sentenced Ahmad and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.

In 2006, Ahmad and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had got a complaint registered in this regard.

The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed that Ahmad be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of Lucknow-based real-estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail.

Ahmad was named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmad was allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the then BSP MLA who was shot dead in 2005.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here