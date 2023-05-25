'Crisis in Country, Issue Not Limited to Delhi': Kejriwal, Pawar Meet to Discuss Centre's Services Ordinance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday backed Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who is garnering support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance, saying that the issue is not limited to the national capital.

“There is a crisis in the country and it’s not an issue limited to Delhi. NCP and the people of Maharashtra will support Kejriwal. We will also talk to other leaders to support Kejriwal. We must focus on bringing all non-BJP parties together,” Pawar said after meeting Kejriwal at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Kejriwal also said he will seek time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to meet them on this issue. “ Tomorrow, I will seek time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to meet them on this issue,” he said.

The AAP national convenor on Wednesday met former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s Bandra home to seek support for AAP’s fight against the BJP-ruled Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met their West Bengal peer Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Centre last Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)