'Crossed Limits...': Before RaGa's Rajasthan Visit, Sachin Pilot Meets Bhilwara Rape Victim's Family

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot reached Bhilwara district’s Narsihpura village and said that those who raped and killed the minor girl “have crossed the limits of humanity".

The minor’s body, after gangrape and murder, was found in a coal furnace in Bhilwara, evoking nationwide outrage. While BJP has been targeting the Ashok Gehlot government over crime against women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot was among several leaders to visit Narsihpura village and console the family members. He assured them of speedy justice and all possible help to the family. Ministers Ramlal Jat and Rajendra Yadav also visited the home of the killed girl to offer their condolences and support.

“The incident that was carried out and the brutality with which a minor girl was raped and murdered, cannot be accepted in any civilised society. Those who had committed this heinous crime have crossed the limits of humanity," Pilot told reporters on Tuesday.

The Congress leader also spoke to the Bhilwara Police to seek an update on the investigation in the matter. Police have arrested seven people in the case so far.

“I’ve met the relatives of the victim and got to know that all the accused have been arrested and the police are also going to detain the two minors…The administration has informed me that the court will conduct hearings daily and charge POCSO case and take strict actions against them, " he added.

Earlier, on August 6, a four-member committee of BJP women MPs met the family of the victim.

The minor was allegedly gang-raped and burnt to death, the police have said, adding that her remains were found inside a coal furnace. Police said some local residents found the charred remains of the girl and her bangles inside the furnace.

Reportedly, the 12-year-old victim’s father attempted to jump onto the burning pyre of his daughter. The father was inconsolable and struggled to find the strength to stand. He was held by family members and others at the cremation ground.

(With inputs from ANI)