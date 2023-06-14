Days After Kolhapur Violence; Raj Thackeray Cuts Birthday Cake Carrying Aurangzeb's Image

Amid the ongoing uproar over the images of Aurangzeb being shared online, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake that carried the infamous Mughal ruler’s picture.

The cake with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a loudspeaker imprinted on it was brought to the MNS leader by his supporters from Raigad, ANI reported.

In a dramatic ceremony, the video of which has gone viral, Raj Thackeray, known for his fierce pro-Hindu rhetoric, took a knife and symbolically cut Aurangzeb’s throat (in the image imprinted on the cake) amid cheers and clapping by the gathering.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A cake, depicting Aurangzeb on one side and a loudspeaker on the other, was cut at the residence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, on his birthday today. (Video: MNS) pic.twitter.com/g2SLBPSZEu — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

This comes as Maharashtra is already reeling from a controversy related to Aurangzeb’s images going viral on social media.

Tension gripped Kolhapur last week after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk.

The cake carried pictures of loudspeakers as well, a symbol which has largely been associated with Raj Thakceray’s campaign against Azan being played in loudspeakers in Maharashtra.

The use of loudspeakers, especially during Azan - the Muslim call for prayer, has been a huge and contentious issue in Maharashtra politics with leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and even Uddhav Thackeray being vocal about it.

It has previously led to clashes and unrest in several parts of the state.